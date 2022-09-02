IRONTON — The Lawrence County Community Foundation, in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, is accepting grant applications from nonprofit and public organizations for projects or programs serving Lawrence County, according to a news release.
The community foundation and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund will award $10,000 in grants to projects or programs benefitting residents of Lawrence County across five areas essential to generating and sustaining transformative change: Arts & Culture; Community & Economic Development; Education; Environmental Stewardship; and Health & Human Services.
Projects should increase quality of life, create access to opportunities or implement a solution to a need in Lawrence County. Grant requests should be between $500 and $5,000.
This is the inaugural grant round for the Lawrence County Community Foundation, which launched in July 2022. For additional information and to apply, go to www.AppalachianOhio.org/Lawrence. The application deadline is Sept. 27.
The Lawrence County Community Foundation was established in July 2022 to ensure permanent support for the citizens and communities of Lawrence County. A local community fund of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, the Lawrence County Community Foundation works to inspire and support philanthropy. To learn more, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Lawrence.
About the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio
The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation creates opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org and follow FAO on Facebook and Instagram.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.