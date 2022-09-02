The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — The Lawrence County Community Foundation, in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, is accepting grant applications from nonprofit and public organizations for projects or programs serving Lawrence County, according to a news release.

The community foundation and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund will award $10,000 in grants to projects or programs benefitting residents of Lawrence County across five areas essential to generating and sustaining transformative change: Arts & Culture; Community & Economic Development; Education; Environmental Stewardship; and Health & Human Services.

