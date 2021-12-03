The Ironton Council for the Arts presents its annual Christmas concert featuring The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band and Jazz Band at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, in the Ironton High School Auditorium.
IRONTON — The Ironton Council for the Arts presents its annual Christmas concert featuring The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band — directed by Matt Chaffins — and Jazz Band — directed by Tom Chaffin — at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, in the Ironton High School Auditorium.
Admission is $15; a season ticket is $50; and students are admitted free. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Donations to support the purchase of band music will also be accepted. Masks are highly encouraged, and social-distancing guidelines will be practiced.
Both the symphonic band and jazz band will feature several popular holiday favorites. “Celtic Carol,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “A Christmas Festival,” and “Feliz Navidad” are among the selections to be performed by the symphonic band.
Jonathan Cavendish, a Charleston opera singer turned commercial real estate broker, will serve as guest narrator for “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
Jazz band selections include “Three Guys” (based on We Three Kings), “White Christmas,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Funky Old Saint Nick,” and “It’s the Holiday Season.”
The symphonic band currently consists of approximately 60 members performing on various wind, brass and percussion instruments. The jazz band has approximately 15 members, all of whom are also members of the symphonic band. Both groups typically perform four concerts per year throughout the Tri-State, including a spring concert, a 4th of July concert, a fall concert and a Christmas concert.
The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band has existed for decades under several different names and conductors but came together in its present form in 1964. The ensemble draws its membership from the greater Tri-State area, and is a non-profit organization funded solely by donations to purchase music. There is no audition requirement. Membership is open to anyone who has basic music reading and musicianship skills and loves to play band music.
Current members range in age from teens to octogenarians and represent all walks of life, including students, retirees and working professionals. Rehearsals are Thursday nights at 7 p.m. in the Vinson Middle School band room in Spring Valley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.