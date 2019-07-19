FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio - The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission has set aside $17,069,809 for a new K-12 school building for the Green school district off Gallia Pike, according to a news release.
Voters in the Scioto County school district last November approved a new property tax by a 63 percent level for the school system. The property tax will set aside $6,972,175 to pay for the $24 million school building.
"There was a lot of support in the district for a new school," said Jodi Armstrong, Green superintendent. "The community really came together to support our schools."
The new school, which will have some 600 students, will include updated athletic facilities, Armstrong said earlier this week.
The district has purchased 14.3 acres adjacent to the existing schools where the new school will be built, Armstrong said.
Current plans call for a groundbreaking in the spring of 2020, she said. Construction of the 87,800-square-foot school will take two and a half years, Armstrong said. The existing high school was built in 1974 and the elementary school was built in 1951.
School officials will meet with commission officials and get a project manager and then an architect in the coming months, Armstrong said.
The new school will have two stories, Armstrong said.
Students will continue to be in the existing school buildings until the new school is ready.