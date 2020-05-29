FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — Over the weekend of May 16-17, the Green High School Class of 2020 graduated one-by-one in a socially-distanced ceremony conducted by the high school principal and superintendent.
Ten of those graduates got quite a surprise when they emerged with their families from the GHS gymnasium as Green High School Alumni Association officers staged a Publisher’s Clearinghouse-style prize patrol (complete with wild cheers, big checks and a fistful of balloons) to hand out the Alumni Association’s growing number of scholarships.
Fueled by donations from the GHS Alumni Facebook Group, that fund has grown from two $750 scholarships 10 years ago to $20,000 in 2020.
When the alumni had to cancel the 2020 Scholarship and Hall of Fame Dinner (always held the Saturday before Mother’s Day), alumni leaders were afraid donations would dwindle. However, thanks to the generosity of a host of alumni including the family of Aaron Barrett, Brian Gray, Kenny White and Earl Sanders (who gave $8,000 in scholarships), the group was able to double their scholarship donations from $10,000 last year to $20,000.
With so many alumni excited to give the Class of 2020 a special year, GHS Alumni Secretary Tammie Davisson-Niemer came up with the great idea to kick the scholarship giveaway up a notch with the PCH Prize Patrol-style surprise to put some shock-and-awe smiles onto the faces of graduating seniors.
“It’s so nice to see what caring and generous people we have in our community,” said Rachel Cline, who received $6,600 in scholarships from the Alumni. “I truly appreciate all of you going out of your way to make sure the Class of 2020 had an extra special graduation. I am proud to be a Green High School Graduate. Thank you so much. And of course ... Once a Bobcat, Always a Bobcat.”
Although the GHS Alumni had to punt its spring Alumni dinner, a fall football Alumni Tailgate is being planned to celebrate Green Local Schools and the life and leadership of the late, great coach and referee Dan McDavid. The GHS Alumni group is currently taking donations for a 2021 Dan McDavid Alumni Scholarship.
All Green Alumni are invited to join the Green Alumni FB group. Anyone with questions about the Alumni can email President Dave Lavender at lavenderpublishing@gmail.com or call 304-710-6017 or Secretary Tammie Davisson-Niemer at 740-646-3675.
The 2020 winners of scholarships from the Green High School Alumni Association were as follows:
- Rachel Cline, $6,600 (Morris and Sarah Horn Memorial Scholarship for $5,000, the Dr. Randy Otworth GHS Alumni Scholarship for $1,000, the Mike Hughes Scholarship for Leadership for $500 and the Harold Herron Volunteer Award for $100.
- Cassie Kellogg, $4,500 (Morris and Sarah Horn Memorial Scholarship for $3,000, the Aaron Barrett Memorial Scholarship for $1,000 and the Mike Hughes Scholarship for Leadership for $500.
- Mady Blanton, $1,700 (a GHS Alumni Scholarship for $1,000, the Harold Herron Volunteer Award for $100 and GHS Alumni Community Scholarship for Leadership for $600).
Caden Brammer, $1,500 (an Aaron Barrett Memorial Scholarship for $1,000 and $500 for the Mike Hughes Scholarship for Leadership from Brian Gray).
- Katilyn Cooper, $1,500 (Heidi Cline Taylor Memorial Scholarship for $1,000, the Mike Hughes Scholarship for Leadership for $500).
- Nathan Weigand, $1,500 (The GHS Ralph Mullins Memorial Scholarship for $1,000, and $500 for the Mike Hughes Scholarship for Leadership).
- MiKayla Harmon, $1,000. (The Wanda White GHS Alumni Scholarship for $1,000)
- Devin Hossfield, $500 (The Aaron Barrett Memorial Scholarship for $500).
- Caleb Deerfield, $700 (Aaron Barrett Memorial Scholarship for $600 and the Harold Herron Volunteer Award, $100).
- Troy Otworth, $500 (Aaron Barrett Memorial Scholarship).