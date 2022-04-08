IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
GROSS SEXUAL IMPOSITION: A 29-year-old Kitts Hill area woman reported that her two sons were being sexually abused by their father.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 25-year-old Proctorville area woman said she got in a fight with her boyfriend last week and slapped him and he punched her in the face, breaking her nose and giving her a black eye.
IDENTITY FRAUD: A 72-year-old Kitts Hill area man reported last week that someone used his identity to open a checking account and withdraw $1,400.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 28-year-old Proctorville man on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 43-year-old South Point area man on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
