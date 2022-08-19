IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
GROSS SEXUAL IMPOSITION: The mother of two underage girls reported last week that a man has abused her two daughters.
THEFT: A 45-year-old Chesapeake area man reported last week that he paid $29,000 for work at his home that was never completed.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: A 74-year-old Chesapeake man reported last week that someone stole tools and some lawn equipment. The items were valued at $1,440.
THEFT OF A FIREARM: A 79-year-old Proctorville area man reported last week that someone stole a firearm valued at $1,200.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: A representative of Valvoline Express Care in Proctorville reported last month that someone broke into the business and stole $300 in cash and an iPad.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 51-year-old South Point area man on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 13-year-old Ironton area girl on charges of domestic violence and theft and transported her to the Lawrence County Juvenile Detention Center.
THEFT: A representative of Metro Taxi said $1,140 was stolen from a box in the office in South Point.
