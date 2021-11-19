Volunteers help load trucks as the South Hills Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation distributes more than 1,000 frozen turkeys to organizations from around the Tri-State on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in South Point, Ohio.
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The South Hills Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will host a frozen-turkey giveaway Saturday for the NWTF’s Turkey Hunters Care Program.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, in the rear lot of the South Point Walmart, the group will distribute 950 turkeys to 15 local churches, two local food banks and other organizations such as Neighbors Helping Neighbors — Ironton; Loving Memory of Jared C Murphy (Tony Murphy); Backpack Buddies (Jodie Hunt); Lawrence County “Shop with a Cop” program (Deputy Major John Chapman and OSP Trooper Derek Malone); Concerned Citizens of Burlington and others.
The chapter volunteers raised more than $11,000 by selling gun raffle tickets and hosting the annual Gun Bash in September at the Knights Of Columbus, Ironton. The local chapter has donated 3,365 frozen turkeys since it started the program in 2017.
Other businesses and sponsors have also contributed, including City National Bank, South Point; Walmart; Poppy’s Pizza; EXP Realty; Michael and Connie Canty and Pathways. The Longbeards chapter is always in search of other businesses, organizations or individuals to partner with in this program to give back to those less fortunate during the holiday season.
