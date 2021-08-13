IRONTON — A local group has filed to become a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt group seeking to establish a free-standing museum to tell the exploits of World War I ace William Lambert, who shot down more than 18 enemy planes.
Lambert, an Ironton native, flew for the Canadian Royal Air Force as part of the Royal Flying Corps in 1916 and was stationed in France, according to Brent Pyles, a former Ironton City Council member who secured the tax-exempt status for the group.
“We want to establish a military museum and archive,” Pyles said. “We don’t have a facility we can call our own. We are not in competition with the Lawrence County Museum. Ours is about veterans and their service to America.”
Lambert was born in 1894 and died in 1982. He is buried in Ironton’s Woodlawn Cemetery.
Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblitt allowed the group to put up a display honoring Lambert in a corner of the Ironton City Center, Pyles said.
With 18-and-a-half kills, Lambert is the second-highest ace in World War I behind Eddie Rickenbacker for Allied fliers, Pyles said.
Lambert flew in World War I, World War II and was a member of the Ohio Air National Guard, retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel in 1954, according to Pyles. A model of his plane — a Royal Aircraft Factory SE5a — hangs in the display at the city building.
Donations are being accepted to establish the museum, Plyes said. The group has a website at http://www.lambertmu.org and a Facebook page.
An open house for the group is set from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at the city building.
