The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is inviting professionals aged 18-35 in the kindergarten-through-12th-grade workforce to apply for its Growing Home Fellowship.
The application is open to, but not limited to, educators, intervention specialists, counselors, school psychologists and support staff.
Fellows agree to live, work, and volunteer in Appalachian Ohio for a five-year period, during which they will participate in a leadership development cohort focused on one of these topics: regional, local, or sector-based servant leadership.
Over five years, fellows will receive a $32,000 stipend to ensure their continued employment in the K-12 workforce and residency in Appalachian Ohio. This stipend may be used at the fellow’s discretion.
Fellows will participate in one of the following leadership cohorts:
Regional Leadership through FAO’s I’m A Child of Appalachia® Fund
Enhance the regional community by supporting grant and scholarship programs, capacity-building initiatives, events, and partnerships.
In this cohort, fellows will work with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio to expand and grow regional opportunities.
Examples might include becoming a First Book ambassador, participating in grant review committees, helping scale region-wide initiatives, participating in FAO events, etc.
Local Community Development
Enhance the local community by volunteering for and collaborating with local community foundations and/or other community-service organizations.
In this cohort, fellows will partner with existing community foundations or community-service organizations to help drive local priorities while gaining leadership skills.
Sector-Based Programming Initiatives
Enhance the education sector in a significantly expanded way and/or leverage educational expertise to strengthen the broader community.
In this cohort, fellows will have creativity and flexibility in designing or furthering a leadership service project related to a special interest or area of expertise. Fellows already engaged in meaningful leadership service will have the opportunity to expand their roles, while fellows interested in starting a new leadership service project will receive support in doing so.
In addition to their leadership cohort roles, each fellow will be expected to attend and participate in no more than 10 program convenings and summits over the five years of the pilot program period. Additionally, Fellows will be invited to join and participate in FAO events at their convenience over the course of the fellowship.
