NEW BOSTON, Ohio — Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State will open its newest ReStore location at 9 a.m. Monday, July 18, at 3520 Rhodes Ave. in New Boston, Ohio, according to a news release.

It is the second store in the organization’s service area that includes Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia, Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio and Greenup and Boyd counties in Kentucky.

The ReStore sells new and used building materials and home improvement products at a discount, and the proceeds assist in Habitat’s mission to provide qualified families and individuals in need with an opportunity for safe, decent and affordable housing, according to the release.

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The store will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays for staff to do donation pick-ups. Meanwhile, donations can be dropped off at the store from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Expanded hours of operation will be announced in the future.

Information about donations is available by calling 740-430-2930.

