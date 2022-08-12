IRONTON — Community members are invited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Hamilton Township Fire Department from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15.
The new station is located at 675 County Road 1A, Ironton.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
IRONTON — Community members are invited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Hamilton Township Fire Department from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15.
The new station is located at 675 County Road 1A, Ironton.
The ribbon will be cut at 5:30 p.m., and there will be a “truck push-in” at 5:45 p.m. There will also be free food and activities, and information about volunteering.
“County Road 1A has so much new industrial growth, and the fire station is an important part of what’s going on in Hamilton Township,” Debby Dickens, Broker-Appraiser for M&M Realty Services, Inc., wrote in a news release.
“Also, as this is a volunteer fire department, they are always looking for folks that want to join and be part of the organization. The building is really fantastic and the Hamilton Township Trustees and fire chief have really done an awesome job with this,” Dickens said.
Kim Dutey is chief of the Hamilton Township Volunteer Fire Department. She became Lawrence County’s first female fire chief in 2020 after having worked for the county Emergency Medical Services for 20 years and as a firefighter for at least 10 years. She has been on the Hamilton Township Fire Department for 10 years and she was with the Fayette Township Fire Department before then.
“The whole reason I got into (firefighting) was to give back to the community,” Dutey told The Herald-Dispatch in a previous interview. “The crew has been supportive. Everyone has been supportive. It’s amazing.”
Township trustees are Benny Kerns, Forest Kerns and Bob Blankenship.
Lawrence County Commissioners will also attend the event.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.