20200904-law-firechief-1.jpg

Kim Dutey is chief of the Hamilton Township Volunteer Fire Department, which is hosting a grand-opening celebration for its new fire station on Monday, Aug. 15.

 Courtesy of Kim Dutey

IRONTON — Community members are invited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Hamilton Township Fire Department from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15.

The new station is located at 675 County Road 1A, Ironton.

