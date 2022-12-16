The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

COLUMBUS — A non-profit movement continues to make a positive impact on the lives of Ohio’s prison inmate population each year by sending them personalized, handwritten Christmas cards that encourage them to “Continue the Story.”

Over the past several years, Central Ohio’s “Continue the Story” movement has personally reached more than 64,700 inmates incarcerated in Ohio’s prison system at Christmastime, one inmate at a time, in hopes of brightening their lives by spreading the Christmas spirit, which is one of joy and hope.

