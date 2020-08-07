IRONTON — Ironton In Bloom has chosen Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry as its August 2020 Business of the Month.
This eye-catching hillside is the result of lots of hard work by Todd Pennington, employee, and volunteers Angie Pennington, Cheryl Hall, Mikey Pemberton and others. They cleared the brush, pulled weeds, and removed bushes. Daisies, zinnias, petunias and a top row of sunflowers were chosen to complement the colors in the food pantry’s colorful logo.
“I think all will agree that it’s efforts like this, by dedicated volunteers, that makes the little town of Ironton shine,” Ironton in Bloom member Kenneth Meyers said.
Harvest for the Hungry is an Interdenominational Food Pantry sponsored by First Presbyterian, First Church of the Nazarene, First United Methodist, Resurrection Hope United Methodist, The Catholic Community, Ironton Community of Christ, and Sharon Baptist Church. The food pantry has operated since 1992 and relies 100% on donations and grants to purchase food and pay for utilities. During 2019, the pantry provided 143,190 meals.
Harvest for the Hungry has been given the opportunity to purchase the building where it currently resides and provides services. The purchase price is $19,000 and about half has been raised. If you would like to give a tax-deductible gift to the building fund, your donation can be sent to Paypal via Harvestforthehungry@outlook.com or by mail to Harvest for the Hungry, PO Box 153, Ironton, OH 45638.