Registered nurse Patty Gleichahf, right, administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to Mark Mathis during the Lawrence County Health Department’s walk-in vaccine clinic on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the South Point Board of Education building.
SOUTH POINT — You can watch some local athletes take their shot on the field while you get a shot yourself at tonight’s South Point High School football game.
The Lawrence County Health Department will be onsite to provide COVID-19 vaccines from 6 until 9 p.m.
Pfizer shots will be available for ages 12 and older, and Moderna shots will be available for ages 18 and older.
The health department has received approval to begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to people age 65 and older, those with certain underlying health conditions, and those in high-risk occupational or residential settings who were fully vaccinated with Pfizer shots at least six months ago.
Those who plan to receive their second dose of Moderna or second or third dose of Pfizer should bring their vaccination cards to ensure proper dosing. Those who intend to receive a shot should also bring their insurance card for administration fees. No one will be asked to pay administration fees out of pocket, and no one will be turned away for lack of insurance coverage.
On Tuesday, the health department reported that Lawrence County was the fourth highest of Ohio’s 88 counties for the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. Between Sept. 20 and Sept. 26, there were 316 new COVID-19 cases, 11 hospitalizations, and 15 deaths (ages ranging from 40-88) reported in the county.
For more information about who is eligible for a booster shot or other questions about vaccination in the county, visit http://www.lawcohd.org/ or call 740-532-3962.
