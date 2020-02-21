ATHENS, Ohio — More than 200 children participated in Healthy Hoops, an event featuring basketball clinics, health workshops and screenings, as well as a community dinner, on Feb. 17 at the Athens Community Center.
The national program uses basketball as a platform to teach families how to better understand and manage asthma and associated health conditions. In Ohio, 1 in 10 children have been diagnosed with asthma — the most common chronic disease among America’s youth.
The Feb. 17 event, hosted by AmeriHealth Caritas, featured former Harlem Globetrotter Joe Richmond, members of the Hocking College basketball team, and Athens Mayor Steve Patterson.