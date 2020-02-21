ATHENS, Ohio — More than 200 children participated in Healthy Hoops, an event featuring basketball clinics, health workshops and screenings, as well as a community dinner, on Feb. 17 at the Athens Community Center.

The national program uses basketball as a platform to teach families how to better understand and manage asthma and associated health conditions. In Ohio, 1 in 10 children have been diagnosed with asthma — the most common chronic disease among America’s youth.

The Feb. 17 event, hosted by AmeriHealth Caritas, featured former Harlem Globetrotter Joe Richmond, members of the Hocking College basketball team, and Athens Mayor Steve Patterson.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.