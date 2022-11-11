The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX ice cold weather.jpg

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As energy costs rise, help is available to senior and disabled citizens of Ohio to pay their home heating bills.

The Home Energy Assistance Program helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Development and the Area Agency on Aging District 7.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.