IRONTON — Sam Heighton, executive director of Ironton aLive, which oversees the Ironton Farmers Market, is being honored for being in the first class of Ohio Farmers Market Network certified market managers.
“If it weren’t for him, we wouldn’t have an Ironton Farmers Market,” Ironton resident Mike Pearson said of Heighton. “He puts a lot of work into it. He deserves the recognition. The vendors have been selling out” even with all the restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The farmers market is open Fridays and Saturdays starting at 7 a.m. This year, the opening of the market was pushed back two weeks while social-distancing requirements were worked out.
“We could not be more proud of your commitment to the program and success,” Ohio Farmers Market Network officials said. “You’re on a path to make great things happen in your community.”
Heighton has overseen the market on South 2nd Street for several years. This year he participated in an 11-week program dealing with farmers markets around the country. Each session was two-and-a-half hours long. He was among the people around the Buckeye State to complete the program.
The 12 to 15 vendors participating in the Ironton Farmers Market all wear masks and masks are suggested for customers, too, Heighton said. This year, customers are asked to enter the market through Bobby Bare Boulevard and exit through South 2nd Street.
“It’s been going well,” Heighton said. “Everyone obeys the six-foot spacing requirements. Folks are anxious to get outside.”
Vendors currently are selling tomatoes and green beans from North Carolina, he said. Local farmers should have corn and tomatoes by the end of June, he said.
A virtual graduation ceremony for Heighton and other members of the Ohio Farmers Market Netword will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 via Zoom.