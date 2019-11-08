All Briggs Lawrence County Public Library locations will be closed Monday in observance of Veterans Day.
There is a free 90-minute ACT Prep Course at two Briggs Library locations next week: 4 p.m. Tuesday at the South Point library (740-377-2288) and 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Chesapeake library (740-867-3390).
The course includes preparing for the test, taking advantage of how the test is organized, practice questions and how to access free practice questions online. The course will also discuss how to arrange accommodations for students with learning disabilities. Advance registration is requested by calling or visiting the presenting library.
Briggs Library is continuing to partner with Collins Career Technical Center’s Health Professions Affinity Community Club (HPAC) on a project to collect and make hygiene and self-care items accessible to students through special lockers at the school. The club welcomes donations from a provided list that is available at all Briggs Library locations.
In addition to helping the club collect items for the hygiene lockers, Briggs Library will credit donated items toward any outstanding fines patrons who donate at the library may have. Limitations apply. Contact any Briggs Library location for details.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. Programs are free and all supplies are provided unless otherwise specified. Please sign up in advance by calling or visiting the presenting library. Upcoming items on the schedule follow.
- Today at 4 p.m.: Tweens, ages 9 to 12, make stickers and an edible cornucopia at the Chesapeake library.
- Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m.: Book Club talks about “They May Not Mean to But They Do” by Cathleen Shine at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m.: Music in Motion for ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m.: Teens play “Minute-to-Win-It” at the Chesapeake library.
- Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.: Sewing and Quilting Club meets at the Symmes Valley library.
- Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.: Adults make Oversize Popsicle Stick Snowflakes at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m.: Free Art Class for Kids at the Ironton Library.
- Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m.: Teens play “Minute-to-Win-It” at the South Point library.
- Thursday, Nov. 14 at 11 a.m.: Music in Motion for ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers at the South Point Library.
- Thursday, Nov. 14 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Chesapeake library.
- Thursday, Nov. 14 at 3 p.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Symmes Valley library.
- Thursday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m.: Teens play “Minute-to-Win-It” at the Proctorville library.
- Thursday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m.: Crochet Club at the Proctorville library.
- Friday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m.: Lego Club for Kids at the Ironton library.
Visit Briggs Library’s web site at www.briggslibrary.com for program information under Event Calendars, the library’s online catalog and library digital services including eBooks, Ohio Web Library, and Lynda.com.