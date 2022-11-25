COLUMBUS, Ohio — Interested in becoming an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper? We are hiring and a regional recruitment liaison is ready to talk with you.
Each of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s nine districts now has a designated recruitment team, as the division is looking for women and men to become the next generation of Ohio state troopers. Comprised of troopers who are serving as local recruitment liaisons, these recruitment teams are the point of contact for potential applicants in communities across the state.
Recruitment liaisons in each Patrol district are actively recruiting at various community events, local schools, sporting events and other functions to reach out to potential candidates. After initial contact, the recruitment liaisons work individually with applicants throughout the hiring process.
Patrol applicants go through a selective process to become cadets, including knowledge and physical fitness testing, polygraph, and psychological and medical reviews. Applicants selected for cadet training receive college-level instruction at the Patrol’s Training Academy in Ohio laws, human relations and crash investigation. They also learn arrest techniques, self-defense, firearms, defensive driving and many other topics. Cadets are paid during their tenure of residential training.
Local recruitment liaisons serving Lawrence County and surrounding areas can be contacted at the Jackson District Headquarters, Jackson Patrol Post, 10179 Chillicothe Pike, Jackson, Ohio 45640. Phone 740-288-1472.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.