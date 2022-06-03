ALL PHOTOS: Members of the Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society are working to install pictures on the walls of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard’s courtroom on the third floor of the courthouse.
Members of the Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society are working to install pictures on the walls of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard’s courtroom on the third floor of the courthouse.
Members of the Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society are working to install pictures on the walls of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard’s courtroom on the third floor of the courthouse.
ALL PHOTOS: Members of the Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society are working to install pictures on the walls of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard’s courtroom on the third floor of the courthouse.
Submitted photos
Members of the Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society are working to install pictures on the walls of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard’s courtroom on the third floor of the courthouse.
Submitted photo
Members of the Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society are working to install pictures on the walls of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard’s courtroom on the third floor of the courthouse.
IRONTON — Visitors to the courtroom of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard can learn not only about how the legal systems works, but also about the county’s history.
The Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society are working to put pictures along the walls of Ballard’s courtroom on the third floor of the Lawrence County Courthouse.
“I wanted to bring some history into the courtroom and make these pictures more accessible to the public,” Ballard said. “I hope it will increase the foot traffic at the museum. We get hundreds of people here.”
The museum, located at 506 South 6th St. in Ironton, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.
“It has been an honor to preserve the rich history and heritage of Lawrence County for nearly 100 years,” said Nicole Cox, a trustee at the museum.
The Ironton Memorial Day parade, which starts adjacent to the courthouse, also runs down part of South 6th Street, primarily a residential area. The parade, billed as the nation’s longest, continuous-running Memorial Day parade, also runs by the museum.
A plaque located on the wall of Ballard’s courtroom talks about the pictures on display that commemorate some of the county’s fascinating historical aspects, Cox said.
“In these pictures you will find stories of unwavering bravery and courage, despair and despondency, ingenuity and innovation and astonishing kindness that has helped to build and further the land we call home,” she said.
“The people displayed here were ordinary citizens who determined to put their roots down and build a community for their families,” she said. “Many of their descendants live on. You may be one of them. You are a part of the continuing story of Lawrence County. Your decisions and contributions may one day be on a wall to be inspirational to others.”
“Over 200 years has passed since Lawrence County was founded, and it continues to depend on the determination and fortitude of citizens like you to keep moving forward,” she said.
While the county had a jail and court offices in the Burlington area around 1804, the county seat was moved to Ironton after the city was founded by John Campbell, who built some of the county’s first iron ore furnaces.
The museum will host a Pie Social and Pie Contest on July 16 and will host a Woodland Cemetery Walk on Sept. 24.
More information about the museum can be found at lawcomuseum.org, on Facebook or by calling the museum at 740-532-1222.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.