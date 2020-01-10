IRONTON — Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday has been named to serve on the 2020 County Commissioners Association of Ohio board of directors, a move that could bring benefits to her home county.
The association has worked to renew the state-county partnership “to improve the quality of life for Ohio’s residents,” Holliday said. “I’m honored to join the board of directors to continue strengthening that relationship for the benefit of our citizens.”
Holliday was elected to the group in 2016. It requires her to make trips to Columbus to participate in meetings and association events. She has served two terms on the statewide association.
“I am glad to allocate the time, energies and resources to do this. This opportunity has put Lawrence County in front of numerous county state/officials and the governor as well,” Holliday said.
“I am proud of the work that CCAO does to help counties and as proud that Lawrence County has a seat at the table,” she said. “I’ve developed many important relationships for Lawrence County while serving on the board.”
Some of the work the board has tackled includes the state indigent relief fund, jail assessment funding and simply identifying other funding opportunities that otherwise might be missed, Holliday said.
The state has increased funding to pay for court-appointed lawyers in recent years. Prior to that, the county paid much of those costs out of its general fund, Holliday said.
The indigent fund was established in the last state budget, Holliday said. “It wasn’t fully funded, but the board worked on that,” she said. Paying for court-appointed lawyers is the state’s responsibility. “It would be better if it were a state-run program,” she said.
The group also is hoping to increase funds for jail projects around Ohio, she said.
“If we had something like that, counties could plan better if we knew what was in the pipeline,” Holliday said.
Suzanne Dulaney, executive director of the County Commissioners Association of Ohio, said Holliday is an asset to the board.
“Commissioner DeAnna Holliday is a strong advocate for counties,” Dulaney said. “I am grateful she will offer her expertise with the CCAO board.”
Holliday said it’s a mutually beneficial arrangement.
“Through CCAO, we are 88 counties working together as one voice to advocate for efficient and effective county government and to exchange best practices that benefit taxpayers,” Holliday said.