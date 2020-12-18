IRONTON — Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday is making a list and checking it twice on plans for 2021.
Among the items on the list is food insecurity in Lawrence County, expanding broadband services, opening a new ambulance station in the Rock Hill area and applying for state funds to help build a new Lawrence County Jail, among other issues.
Lawrence County could be in line for $2,598,547 in grants through the federal Rural Digital Opportunity fund to expand broadband services in Lawrence County, Holliday said earlier this week.
She is working with U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson on the program that would include $2.3 million to Charter Communications to expand broadband, especially to more rural areas of the county, including the Symmes Valley School District.
Expanding broadband will help schools having students work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and expanding work from home opportunities for Lawrence County residents, Holliday said.
“We are changing our approach to some of the services we offer in the county,” Holliday said. That includes food insecurity, she said. “It is very obvious we have a large population in Lawrence County experiencing food insecurity.”
The county has set aside $50,000 to assist local food banks serving a growing demand for assistance, she said.
“The majority of these food banks are run by local churches. They are not affiliated with Feeding America,” Holliday said. The program, for example, could help food banks buy freezers to enable them to do a better job.
“We also want to start a volunteer program” to assist food banks, she said. “It’s really necessary. There are a lot of things people can do to help.”
The state of Ohio has set aside $50 million in jail funding, Holliday said. The county did a jail study survey in 2020 that will put the county in a position to seek funds to build a new jail to replace the outdated 1972-era jail that is supposed to house only 52 people. The jail doesn’t meet existing standards and often holds more than the 52 prisoners.
“We will apply for state funding in 2021,” Holliday said.
The commissioners also have set aside money to buy six new cruisers for the sheriff’s office as well as a $170,000 body scanner for the jail, she said.
The county also is starting 2021 with a $1.7 million carryover, Holliday said. That money will keep the county going until tax revenues come in, she said.
Lawrence County also will continue to support the Imagination Library program that sends books to children and Project First Impression to keep the county clean, Holliday said.
“We plan to start a new mentorship program” at local schools, she said.
The county also is working with Ohio University Southern to help establish a senior center in the Rome Township area with the $1 million set aside several years ago in the capital budget, Holliday said.