IRONTON — Two Mountain State musical giants will cross the Ohio to bring Christmas “Home for the Holidays.”
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., of “America’s Got Talent” fame, and special guest, Mountain Stage Host Larry Groce, bring their Home for the Holidays Tour to the Ro-Na Cultural Center in Ironton at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20.
The show is presented by Friends of Ironton, and tickets can be purchased by visiting www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4449636.
This is Murphy’s and Groce’s first tour together, and they promise to “unwrap a variety of music styles and stories audiences will love.”
“I really do love to come home for the holidays and visit my friends each year on the Christmas tour,” AGT winner Landau said in a news release. “I’m really kind of an old-fashioned guy, and there’s nothing like Christmas time to me…it really is my favorite time of the year and getting to tour with a real legend like Larry Groce is going to be amazing.”
Groce, host and co-creator of the long-running and hugely popular Mountain Stage National Public Radio, show produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said Christmas is a favorite time of year for him, as well.
“I love Christmas music, and I love the stories that go with these songs,” Groce said. “It’ll be a real blast to tour with Landau and his band. I love that classic Vegas big band sound, and with our two completely different styles of music together on one stage each night, there really will be something for everyone.”
The tour will feature Landau and his Classic Christmas Band performing never-before released tunes from his upcoming “Live In Las Vegas” CD recorded at Caesar’s Palace, along with holiday favorites from Landau’s top selling “Christmas Made For Two” album and his Columbia Records debut “That’s Life,” which spent several weeks atop the Billboard charts.
Groce is planning to perform holiday classics from his beloved Disney Christmas albums, both of which received gold record status, including his now classic version of “Frosty The Snowman,” penned by West Virginia native and fellow WV Music Hall of Famer Jack Rollins. Christmas tour may even hear Larry’s top 10 single “Junk Food Junkie,” which he rarely performs live. The huge 1970s novelty hit took the nation by storm.
About Larry Groce
The platinum selling and Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Groce, is well known to public radio listeners across the country and around the world as the host and Artistic Director of public radio’s long running “Mountain Stage” program, which airs nationally on over 200 radio stations and streams to thousands more fans online every weekend. He has released several albums including a collection of best-selling children’s compilations for Disney. He also starred in the cult classic film “Paradise Park” and over two decades later, wrote the music and lyrics for a musical theater production of the story, which is enjoying its second season this summer at Theatre West Virginia. Groce is slated for induction into the 2020 class of the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame early next year, taking his place alongside friends including Bill Withers, Kathy Mattea, Charlie McCoy and Michael W. Smith. He will be accompanied on stage during the “Landau and Larry Home for the Holidays Tour” by Mountain Stage guitarist Michael Lipton and bassist Ted Harrison from the Carpenter Ants and Groce’s daughter Virginia on viola.
About Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.
2019 has been an especially busy year for Murphy, the season six winner of NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent,” with tour stops in dozens of markets including New York, Atlantic City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., the aforementioned Las Vegas and many more. He headlined for the first time in 2019 at several legendary music venues including Blues Alley and The Velvet Note and returns for an all-star birthday celebration show “Landau 45” at the storied Catalina Club in Hollywood in August. In addition to his busy tour schedule and many charity events, Landau also made a special appearance at the American Library Association’s Summer Conference at the Washington DC Convention Center to sign copies of his best seller “From Washing Cars to Hollywood Star” and at several screenings of his first ever movie, “Choices,” which was completed in 2018.