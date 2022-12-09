IRONTON — The Ohio Department of Development and Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization are reminding senior citizens in Ohio that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills.
The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills.
Applied directly to the customer’s utility or bulk fuel bill, the benefit can help manage heating costs. Senior citizens may go to their local Area Agency on Aging office for help with assembling the required documents and completing their HEAP application. Senior citizens may also visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online or to download a copy of the application.
When applying, individuals need to have copies of the following documents:
Most recent utility bills
A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers)
Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (12 months for certain income types)
Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members
Proof of disability
HEAP benefits are applied to an individual’s energy bill after Jan. 1. Applications for the HEAP program must be received by May 31, 2023.
For more information or assistance with applying for a HEAP benefit, contact Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization at 740-532-3140 or to schedule an appointment directly, call 740-237-3262.
To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider, call 800-282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance) or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.