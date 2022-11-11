SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Hospice of Huntington, which has been serving residents in Lawrence, Gallia and Meigs counties for more than 15 years, has a new, more visible location in Lawrence County.
The new location is just off U.S. 52 in front of the Casa Grande restaurant at 48 Private Drive 399, said Bryan Gilpin, director of marketing and provider relations for Hospice of Huntington.
The new office will also be shared by Tri-State LifeCare, a home-based program focused on enhancing and extending the lives of those dealing with chronic, serious illnesses who are not yet eligible for Hospice care.
There was an open house at the 2,200-square-foot office Thursday. Anyone interested in hospice care can call Hospice of Huntington at 304-360-7517.
Hospice of Huntington has some 108 employees providing hospice and home palliative care services, said Melanie Hall, president and chief executive officer of Hospice of Huntington.
Hospice care and home palliative care services can be paid for through Medicare or Medicaid. The services are provided in the patient’s home, Gilpin said.
Hospice pays for medicine and supplies, Hall said. It covers home visits with a registered nurse and a doctor, if needed.
“We have been serving Lawrence County for many years,” Gilpin said. “We have moved our Lawrence County offices to a bigger location so we can serve more people.”
Hospice care includes weekly or more visits by a registered nurse, Hall said. The company’s palliative care includes a physician to make home visits and is an extension of a primary care physician to assist with medication adjustments, to discuss a patient’s illness and symptoms.
No patients are housed at the Lawrence County office; visits are done in the patient’s home, Gilpin said.
The new office is more visible, located just off U.S. 52 and is “a great location,” Gilpin said.
Hospice and home palliative care services are for those people no longer seeking curative care, Hall said. Hospice care can be for six months or longer, Hall said.
Hospice of Huntington also offers caregiving services to provide a break for a family caregiver, Hall said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.