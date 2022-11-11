The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Hospice of Huntington, which has been serving residents in Lawrence, Gallia and Meigs counties for more than 15 years, has a new, more visible location in Lawrence County.

The new location is just off U.S. 52 in front of the Casa Grande restaurant at 48 Private Drive 399, said Bryan Gilpin, director of marketing and provider relations for Hospice of Huntington.

