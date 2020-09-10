IRONTON — COVID-19 related delivery problems have slowed construction of the new $16 million TownPlace Suites by Marriott hotel in Ironton. The project now is slated for completion early next year, according to Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization.
The 109-room hotel will front on Washington Street, across from the Holiday Inn Express and Suites.
The work could be completed in about four months or so. Once construction is finished, it will take a month or two to furnish the new hotel, Kline said Thursday.
“There have been some delays, including getting in the windows for the building,” he said. Those windows have been delivered and will be installed soon, he said.
Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblitt is scheduled to meet with the developer next week and take a tour of the building, he said.
“People aren’t traveling as much now, so we’re not pushing construction,” said Bill Dingus, executive director of the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation.
The project started in the summer of 2019 and was scheduled to be finished this fall, he said. The opening date has been moved back to early 2021, Dingus said. As coronavirus took more of a toll, deliveries slowed, said Dingus, who gets weekly updates on the project.
Windows for the hotel finally have arrived, according to Michael B. Holtz, the hotel developer. He said it will take about two weeks to install the windows with good weather.
Meanwhile, the framers were building the shaft walls in the guest bathrooms while electricians were roughing in the panels on the fourth and fifth floors of the building, according to Holtz.
The project will mean about 36 permanent jobs and 100 to 200 construction jobs, according to Holtz.
The hotel is being built between South 8th and 9th Streets and Washington and Adams Streets.
The development corporation is a one-third owner of the Marriott, according to Dingus.