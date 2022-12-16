COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives has concurred with Senate amendments to legislation, sponsored by State Reps. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and Brian Baldridge (R-Winchester), to create privileged peer support for first responders and law enforcement.
“We have worked tirelessly to secure this essential support for our first responders,” Abrams said in a news release her office issued in conjunction with Baldridge’s office. “Our first responders and law enforcement always deserve support after enduring high-stress situations. I’m thankful for the support of our colleagues in both the House and Senate for working to ensure that the brave individuals protecting our communities feel comfortable utilizing all of their resources.”
Under the bill, privileged peer support would prohibit a peer support team member from testifying concerning a communication received from an individual receiving peer support services or the team member’s advice to an individual receiving the services.
The support services would be administered by individuals currently or formerly employed as a peace officer, firefighter, emergency medical worker, or corrections officer. Dispatchers and civilian employees of entities that employ the outlined professionals may also qualify. Experience in the field is necessary due to the guidance the legislation would allow, which includes emotional, social, or practical knowledge and experience with navigating resources pertaining to mental health.
“This bill will be a massive step in the right direction in protecting first responders,” Baldridge noted. “We are grateful to the Senate committee members for understanding just how crucial it is to give these brave men and women the resources and support they deserve.”
House Bill 545 now heads to the Governor to be signed.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.