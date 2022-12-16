The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives has concurred with Senate amendments to legislation, sponsored by State Reps. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and Brian Baldridge (R-Winchester), to create privileged peer support for first responders and law enforcement.

“We have worked tirelessly to secure this essential support for our first responders,” Abrams said in a news release her office issued in conjunction with Baldridge’s office. “Our first responders and law enforcement always deserve support after enduring high-stress situations. I’m thankful for the support of our colleagues in both the House and Senate for working to ensure that the brave individuals protecting our communities feel comfortable utilizing all of their resources.”

