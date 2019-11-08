IRONTON — Southeastern Ohio Legal Services, with the help of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will present seminars on Ohio landlord-tenant laws and federal Fair Housing Act protections for renters and buyers this month throughout Lawrence County.
Several seminars will be offered at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library Branches. Scheduled events include:
- Briggs Lawrence Library Chesapeake Branch at 1 p.m. on Nov. 12
- Briggs Lawrence Library Proctorville Branch at 3 p.m. on Nov. 12
- Briggs Lawrence Library in Ironton at 1 p.m. on Nov. 22
- Briggs Lawrence Library South Point Branch at 3 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Topics covered at the seminar will include protections and responsibilities under Ohio landlord/tenant laws, including an overview of the eviction and rent escrow processes. Protections provided by the Fair Housing Act for protected parties, including people with disabilities, will also be covered. Training will include advice on how to request a reasonable accommodation/modification and how a landlord or housing provider should handle such requests. The training will also cover how to file a housing discrimination complaint with HUD and the Ohio Civil Rights Commission.
The seminars are free and open to the public. For more information, call 740-354-7563.