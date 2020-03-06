COAL GROVE, Ohio — Taylor Sexton refused to let spina bifida and a wheelchair keep him from getting the turkey hunters Grand Slam, a journey that took several years, a trip through 17 states and cover some 5,000 miles.
Sexton, 22, a 2016 Fairland High School graduate, was the subject of a feature article in the March/April 2020 issue of Turkey Country magazine, a publication of the National Wild Turkey Federation. The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners this week issued a proclamation honoring him and making Thursday, March 5, Taylor Sexton Day in Lawrence County.
A slam is considered one of the biggest feats in turkey hunting. The National Wild Turkey Federation recognizes six different slams for wild turkeys, the most popular being the Grand Slam. To achieve a Grand Slam, a hunter must harvest the four most common subspecies of the American wild turkey — the Eastern, Merriam’s, Rio Grande and Osceola.
Buddy Fry, former Lawrence County Emergency Medical Services director, who is among those who have taken four American sub-species of turkeys around the country, accompanied Taylor along with Taylor’s father Jonathan on the trip west of the Mississippi River in 2018.
Taylor Sexton took his first turkey in 2013 during the NWTF South Hills Longbeards Chapter’s annual JAKES hunt in Lawrence County, and he was able to get several more in the years that followed. Taylor, his dad and Fry began thinking about going around the country to hunt turkeys in 2017. Following a successful hunt in Florida, they planned a trip out west, Fry said.
“Taylor is able to accentuate his abilities and not his disabilities,” Fry said. “Turkey hunting is not the easiest thing in the world to do. And he does it in a wheelchair.”
“It all started when I went to a shooting range with my dad,” Sexton said. “I’ve been in a wheelchair my whole life. When Buddy asked me if I would be interested in trying for the Grand Slam, I was up for it. Being in a wheelchair is really tough. Finding a place to put a blind is hard.”
The trip to Oklahoma and South Dakota went through 17 states and took some two-and-a-half weeks, Sexton said. “South Dakota was really cold,” he said. He didn’t let the 14-degree temperature keep him from reaching his goal, though.
“Maybe by doing this, I can show other people what can be done,” Sexton said.
Sexton’s accomplishment with his shotgun is “a feat which has seldom if ever been reported in the history of the Wild Turkey records,” according to a proclamation issued by the county commissioners.