The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
KIDNAPPING: Responding to a call, sheriff’s deputies arrested Colin Michael Murphy, 27, of the 900 block of 21st Street, Huntington, on charges of kidnapping, endangering children, domestic violence and aggravated menacing and transported him to jail. A woman reported last week the man punched her in the face and took a child hostage before leaving the child unattended.
BURGLARY: A 70-year-old Ironton area man reported earlier this week that someone stole $15,000 to $20,000 in silver coins and a Stihl chainsaw.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, sheriff’s deputies arrested a 23-year-old Chesapeake man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail. A 24-year-old Chesapeake area woman was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital with injuries to her head.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 32-year-old Scottown area man reported earlier this week that a relative pushed him and punched him in the face. A sheriff’s deputy arrested a 49-year-old Chesapeake area man on a charge of domestic violence.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic violence call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 70-year-old Proctorville area man on a charge of domestic violence for punching his wife in the face. The man was transported to jail.
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: A sheriff’s deputy arrested Brandon Obrian, 28, of Grandview Avenue, South Point, on a charge of receiving stolen property earlier this week and transported him to jail.