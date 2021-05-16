LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A Huntington man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Willow Wood, Ohio.
The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single-vehicle rollover crash near 3818 County Road 64 (Venisonham — Camp Branch Road) at 12:09 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.
Daniel S. Muhammad, 45, of Huntington, was driving a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee northeast on County Road 64 when he lost control on a gravel roadway. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times. Muhammad was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.
Post 44 was assisted on scene by the Mason VFD and Windsor VFD. The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.