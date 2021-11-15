IRONTON — A Huntington woman was sentenced this week to three years in prison in a drug case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Maechelle Relf, 29, of the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty to possession and trafficking of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine in the vicinity of a juvenile and trafficking in marijuana in the vicinity of a juvenile.
She was credited for some six months in jail toward the prison sentence. Relf was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Donnie Lee Albright III, 25, of Marion Pike, Coal Grove, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft of eight air conditioning units from Lowe’s in Fayette Township. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and complete a treatment program in Riverside.
Albright also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service and pay $4,149 in restitution.
In an unrelated case, Joan C. Roach, 35, of Grapevine Road, Huntington, was indicted last year on charges of trafficking and possession of 33 grams of fentanyl. She was sentenced Wednesday to three to four years by Judge Andy Ballard.
Roach could be eligible for early release after serving a year in prison.
In an unrelated case, Jason L. Dean, 42, of the 600 block of Trenton Place, Huntington, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction requiring him to get treatment and be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
In other cases:
- John R. Barnhart, 60, of Township Road 204, Willow Wood, rejected a plea offer. He is charged with two counts of theft by deception and if convicted, faces a maximum sentence of two-and-a-half years in prison. He was offered a deal placing him on probation for four years and paying restitution. The case is set for trial Nov. 29.
- William Sexton, 38, of the 1500 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, admitted violating a protection order and was placed on four years of community service and ordered to complete a two-to-three month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
- Michael D. Fields, 21, of Charleston, pleaded innocent to charges including tampering with evidence and felony vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor and failure to appear and fleeing and eluding. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Louis Yates, 31, of the 800 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty last week to felony child endangerment. Final sentencing was set for Dec. 8.
- Michael S. Waggoner, 32, of the 200 block of Nedra Drive, Barboursville, admitted violating community control sanctions. His probation was transferred to Cabell County.
- Aaron T. Workman, 33, of Ohio 378, Pedro, was taken into custody, and his bond was increased to $25,000. Workman is charged with aggravated possession of meth.