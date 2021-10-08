IRONTON — The Ironton-Lawrence Community Action Organization’s Family Medical Centers is expanding dental services at its school-based center, located within the Rock Hill School District in Ironton.
This expansion is made possible by a grant from the Delta Dental Foundation, a non-profit that supports projects that improve oral and overall health, promote health equity, and enhance the quality of life in communities, according to a news release from the ILCAO.
Established in 2020, Rock Hill Family Medical Center is the first school-based health center in Lawrence County. The center provides medical, behavioral health, and dental care throughout the week to students, families, and other members of the community. The facility currently offers preventative dental services, including cleanings and exams.
With the support of the Delta Dental Foundation, Rock Hill Family Medical Center will expand dental services to offer a greater level of care to those in need. Patients will have access to complete preventative care, as well as restorative care for treatment of cavities and more advanced dental issues. The transition to full dental services is expected to happen in January 2022.
For a community in which 24.1% of adults are missing six or more teeth (CDC, 2006–10), these services are especially vital.
“Children with oral health problems are more likely to miss school than their peers,” Rock Hill Schools Nurse Angie Lewis said in the news release. “School-based interventions addressing oral health problems will be a game-changer for our students and their families. Providing our students with access to full-service dental treatment is a key component of a healthy school environment, ensuring students are healthy and ready to learn.”
With the expansion of services, students can receive comprehensive dental care while at school, which eliminates the need for parents to call off work and overcomes other transportation challenges.
“We are honored to provide vital dental services to our community,” Family Medical Centers Director of Operations Gary Roberts said in the release. “We look forward to serving our community to a greater capability, and we are grateful for the support of our partners.”
