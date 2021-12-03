IRONTON — In November, the Ironton-Lawrence Community Action Organization’s Family Medical Centers celebrated serving its 15,000th patient for the year, making 2021 the fifth-consecutive year FMC has served an increasing number of patients.
“We are very pleased to have served our community to a greater capacity this year at Family Medical Centers,” FMC Director of Operations Gary Roberts said in a news release. “This was made possible through the dedicated efforts of our committed healthcare professionals, our partners and our patients. We are grateful for the trust of our community, and we look forward to continuing to provide outstanding care.”
The nonprofit Ironton-Lawrence Community Action Organization began offering medical care in a small facility in 1969. Today, FMC operates eight centers throughout the region. One of these centers is a school-based health center providing services to children and their families at Rock Hill School District, as well as other community members in need. Earlier this year, FMC opened a new women’s health center, Nancy’s Place, which provides prenatal and routine care in Ironton.
“FMC’s integrated healthcare approach treats the whole individual with medical, pediatric, dental and behavioral health services,” the organization said in the release. “Behavioral health services include mental health counseling, as well as medically-assisted treatment and Intensive Outpatient Program addiction recovery services for those experiencing substance use disorder. In addition to healthcare, FMC provides patients with referrals and access to ILCAO’s other services including employment assistance, transportation, childcare, housing, utility assistance, and referrals to other community resources.”
