State and local law enforcement officers shared information on a variety of topics during the annual Workplace Safety and Preparedness Training Day for the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization’s Empowering Services Department.
State and local law enforcement officers shared information on a variety of topics during the annual Workplace Safety and Preparedness Training Day for the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization’s Empowering Services Department.
Submitted photo
Staff members of the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization’s Empowering Services Department participate in the annual Workplace Safety and Preparedness Training Day.
IRONTON — The Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization’s Empowering Services Department recently hosted its annual Workplace Safety and Preparedness Training Day at the Lawrence County One-Stop Center.
The event brought together 33 participants, including staff members and officers from state and local law enforcement, to learn about workplace safety and readiness, according to a news release.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.