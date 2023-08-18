The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — The Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization’s Empowering Services Department recently hosted its annual Workplace Safety and Preparedness Training Day at the Lawrence County One-Stop Center.

The event brought together 33 participants, including staff members and officers from state and local law enforcement, to learn about workplace safety and readiness, according to a news release.

