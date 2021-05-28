IRONTON — Improvements are planned this summer around the Ironton Splash Park, including a summertime restaurant, fencing, a miniature electric-powered train for kids, improvements to the caboose and a shelter house with covered seating.
The splash park will open to the public on Memorial Day, said Mayor Sam Cramblit.
Meanwhile, owners of the Shake Shoppe in Ironton will open a small restaurant out of a city-owned building in the area adjacent to the Ironton Farmers Market.
“We are trying to get ready to open by Memorial Day,” Robby Brown, Shake Shoppe owner, said of the satellite restaurant to be called The Shakery. He said earlier this week it was 50-50 whether The Shakery would be open by Memorial Day.
“It’s still a possibility it could be open by Memorial Day,” Brown said. “We’re getting close. It will open sometime next week. It will be a good thing for the downtown.”
The Shakery will offer hot dogs with sauce, chips, milkshakes and ice cream, Brown said. Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 8 p.m. Sundays.
The city and community groups — including the Friends of Ironton, Ironton aLive and Ironton in Bloom — are working on the project to get it all done this summer, said Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization. The group is looking for $120,000 in donations and in-kind services to pull it all together, he said.
Other local organizations, civic groups, schools and individuals are invited to help with the community project, Kline said. Some funds already have been secured for the project.
One of the projects calls for the caboose located adjacent to the splash park to be air conditioned and open to the public for birthday parties and family gatherings, Kline said.
Brown also will offer food packages for those renting out the caboose.
“It’s a community partnership,” Cramblit said. “The goal is to have it done this summer. It will give people something to do downtown.” The splash park was closed last year due to the pandemic.
“We are making it a kid-friendly park,” Kline said. Floral plantings are being placed in various pots and hanging baskets later to be maintained by a caregiving city crew, he said.
Additional improvements at the downtown park include security fencing, traffic control, installation of umbrella tables and a shelter, Kline said. Modern, public restrooms have been installed and are open to the splash park, the farmers market and other downtown visitors, he said.
The city, with the assistance of Collins Career Center students and other groups, has been working to restore the caboose, which was moved from its former riverfront location, Kline said.
The Friends of Ironton is working to open the train ride, Kline said. The train ride is to be open during designated hours and special events downtown, he said.