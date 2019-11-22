IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
DRUG ARRESTS: Following a traffic stop earlier this month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Lafollette A. Bogan, 38, and Danielle Elaine Fager, 31, both of Kokomo, Indiana, on charges of tampering with evidence and possession of drugs. Faber also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were transported to jail.
DRUG ARREST: Following a traffic stop earlier this month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Cortnie Marie Ferguson, 27, of Raynell Drive, Huntington, on a charge of possession of meth and transported her to jail.
BURGLARY: A 41-year-old Chesapeake area man reported earlier this month that someone kicked in his door and took two pistols valued at $1,100 and some prescription medication.
BURGLARY: A 50-year-old Proctorville area woman reported last week that someone broke into her storage unit and took tools, antique cameras, antique furniture and other items. The items were valued at $3,000.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 44-year-old Ironton area woman earlier this month reported that her ex-sister-in-law took her 1995 Saturn valued at $1,500 and didn’t return it.