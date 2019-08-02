By DAVID E. MALLOY
For The Herald-Dispatch
IRONTON - More than 50 people were named defendants in criminal indictments returned last week by a Lawrence County grand jury, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
There was one sealed drug indictment, Anderson said.
Five people were named co-defendants in drug case in the Proctorville area last month. David Belville, 48, Helen. M. Belville, 28, Richard Ellis, 47, Stephanie A. Harrison, 53, and Jasmine G. Mendoza, 23, all of the same address at Township Road 1107, Proctorville, were among those indicted.
David Belville was charged with aggravated trafficking in meth in the vicinity of a juvenile, two counts of complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity between Aug. 30, 2018, and June 18 of this year.
Helen Belville was charged with three counts of aggravated trafficking drugs, one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and a single count of permitting drug abuse.
Ellis was charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth, three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of juveniles and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Harrison was charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs within the vicinity of a juvenile, aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile, two counts of complicity to trafficking in drugs and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Mendoza was charged with aggravated trafficking in 28.6 grams of meth, aggravated trafficking in 57.2 grams of meth in the vicinity of a juvenile, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs.
In an unrelated case, Zachary Hay, 18, of Township Road 1315, South Point, Jason C. Addison, 18, of the 2600 block of Adams Avenue, Huntington, were named co-defendants in a case involving an armed robbery at the Dollar General Store in South Point on June 21.
Both were charged with aggravated robbery with a gun spec and tampering with evidence. Addison also was charged with resisting arrest.
In other cases:
n Michael D. Maze, 33, of the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on charges of felonious assault, assault, misdemeanor assault, robbery, misdemeanor theft, escape, failure to appear, burglary and resisting arrest.
n Michael C. White, 33, of County Road 56, Chesapeake, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
n Bobbie J. Leibee, 53, of the 1500 block of South 2nd Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs.
n Holly J. Perry, 34, of Twin River Park, Poca, WV, and a co-defendant, Milik M. Robinson, 22, of Pontiac, MI, both were indicted on charges of trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana.
n Dustin James Cook, 44, of Portsmouth, was indicted on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability and possession of drugs.
n Jamie J. Salmons, 27, of Township Road 88, Proctorville, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and possession of drugs.
n Christopher L. Vidoni, 51, of Portsmouth, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
n Mackenzie R. Plybon, 32, of County Road 70, Proctorville, was indicted on charges of grand theft and two counts of theft.
n David Isaac Bowman, 23, of Riverside Drive, Chesapeake, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm.
n Kyle L. Gipson, 25 of the 900 block of Gilley Street, Flatwoods, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
n John Hodge, 46, of County Road 1, Chesapeake, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear.
n Victor Koerper, 62, of County Road 21, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
n Tyler A. Woodrum-Billanti, 21, of Bank, West Virginia, was indicted on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
n Michael A. Gibson, 34, of Richards Road, Patriot, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
n Courtney R. Gallion, 40, of the 400 block of North 6th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin, aggravated possession of meth, and possession of fentanyl.
n Curtis H. Davis, 33, of Paddle Creek Road, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and possession of drug abuse instruments.
n Erika S. Porter, 34, of the 1900 block of South 3rd St., Ironton, was indicted on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug abuse instruments.
n Lloyd Horsley, 41, of Private Drive 3670, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
n Jonathan M. Jenkins, 25, of the 100 block of Howard Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
n Wesley A. White, 21, of County Road 31, Chesapeake, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
n Kaye L. McKenzie, 30, of the 800 block of High Street, Coal Grove, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
n Jennifer Mays, 33, of the 200 block of Susan Court, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of the aggravated possession of meth.
n Lisa K. Keeney, 41, of Kentucky 5, Ashland, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
n John A. Duty, 37, of Lesage, WV., was indicted on a charge of the aggravated possession of meth.
n Chase Webb, 22, of 8th Street, Huntington, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
n Michelle R. Landis, 41, of Wellston, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
n Gary W. Munyan, 49, of Township Road 151, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
n Nathan Lee Castle, 32, of Geswein Blvd., Ironton, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
n Alexandra D. Bazell, 23, of the 2100 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of possession of meth.
n Taylor M. Jones-Duren, 38, of Caroline Drive, Ashland, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
n Elizabeth Mullins, 45, of the 1300 block of Charleston Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
n Benjamin Jack Reed, 38, of Township Road 1339, South Point was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
n Pauline A. Jenkins, 37, of Township Road 1034, South Point, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
n Raymond D. Waugh, 46, of County Road 3, Chesapeake, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
n Robert P. Strausbaugh, 60, of Columbus, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
n Kylie B. Barcus, 21, of the 2400 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of possession of 7.7 grams of hashish.
n Jennifer L. Stapleton, 33, of Township Road 214N, Willow Wood, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
n Jeremy A. Townsend, 33, of County Road 6, Kitts Hill, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
n Brian E. Booth, 33, of Fort Gay, WV, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
n Timothy L. Watts, 31, of County Road a, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
n Matthew B. Lovins, 39, of the 600 block of 4th Street, Huntington, was indicted on charges of identity fraud and possession of drug abuse instruments.
n Nathan Gilliam, 21, of the 1500 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, was indicted on two counts of passing bad checks.
n Skylar Cunningham, 23, of the 1400 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of passing bad checks.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.