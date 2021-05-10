IRONTON — The following people were among those indicted last week by a Lawrence County grand jury. Most of the charges won’t end in prison terms, but with treatment and community service.
- Michael D. Arrowood, 35, of Paintsville, Kentucky, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Daniel T. Stephens, 24, of the 2500 block of Adams Avenue, Huntington, was charged with illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and possession of heroin.
- Amanda L. Castle, 38, of Pollard Road, Ashland, was charged with possession of meth.
- Steven D. Wirzfeld, 21, of Price Street, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was charged with possession of hashish and possession of drugs with a prior conviction.
- Jennifer N. Spencer, 40, of the 2100 block of Moore Street, Ashland, was charged with possession of heroin.
- Carl E. Thompson, 44, of the 900 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
- Jason I. Dean, 41, of the 600 block of Trenton Place, Huntington, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
- Justin L. Layman, 35, of County Road 15, Chesapeake, was charged with felony vandalism.
- Amber N. Means, 28, of Logan, West Virginia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Mia N. Reffitt, 30, of Indian Run, Flatwoods, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
- Cody T. Wilson, Old Spring Valley Road, Huntington, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
- Jeffrey A. McKenzie, 37, of Crestview Drive, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, domestic violence and resisting arrest.
- Stanley H. Carter, 43, of the 600 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, was charged with possession of cocaine and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
- Ryan T. Goodpaster, 22, of Township Road 1161, Proctorville, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs and driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
- Kevin A. McKenzie, 27, of County Road 53, Kitts Hill, was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
- Kevin E. Conrad, 42, of County Road 9, Edison, Ohio, was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and misdemeanor charged of endangering children, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Richard L. Robinson, 51, of Washington Court, South Point, was charged with illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and aggravated possession of meth.
Barry E. Vaughan, 36, of Township Road 348, Ironton, was charged with theft of a firearm.
April D. Vaughn, 44, of Township Road 1503, Chesapeake, was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle possession of drugs, theft and possession of a controlled substance.
Taylor P. Willis, 20, of County Road 52, Ironton, was charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of drugs.
Bruce L. Walker, 21, of Flint, Michigan, was charged with possession for sale of dangerous drugs.
Patience Sara Nicole Gue, 24, of Township Road 1503, Chesapeake, was charged with possession of fentanyl.
Charles A. Lowe, 38, of Magazine Avenue, Huntington, was charged with receiving stolen property.
Mark A. Blankenship Jr., 32, of Columbus, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, improper handline of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business.
John R. Barnhart, 60, of Township Road 204, Willow Wood, was charged with two counts of theft by deception.
Travis R. Crum, 23, of Raceland, Kentucky, was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Nathaniel T. Marshall, 25, of Township Road 208, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs.
Shannae L. Ratliff, 27, of the 600 block of 4th Avenue, Huntington, was charged with possession of heroin.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.