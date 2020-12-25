COLUMBUS — The number of Ohio infants who died before their first birthdays dropped to 929 in 2019 from 938 in 2018, marking a third straight year of decline, according to a new report released by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH). There were 356 Black infant deaths in 2019, an increase of 17 from 2018. This is still lower than 2015, 2016, and 2017. However, the racial disparities gap continues to widen, with Black infants being 2.8 times more likely to die than white infants. The number of white infants that died in 2019 was 518, the lowest number in the past 10 years.
The infant mortality rate is the number of infant deaths per 1,000 live births. Ohio infant mortality across all races was 6.9 per 1,000 live births in 2019, the same as it was in 2018. The Black infant mortality rate was 14.3 in 2019, up from 13.9 in 2018. The Ohio and national goal is 6.0 or fewer infant deaths per 1,000 live births in every racial and ethnic group.
“Since my first full day in office, when we created the Home Visiting Advisory Committee, we have been working to reduce infant mortality and the racial disparities that exist. The situation is unacceptable: Race and zip code should never dictate your health outcomes,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “With the help of the legislature, we have invested new resources into proven programs, such as evidence-based home visiting programs, group prenatal programs, community navigators, and other programs designed to address infant mortality and racial disparities. Since the report only goes through 2019, it does not show the full impact of these investments since funding began in late 2019. Yet, there is no doubt we must do more.”
Last week, DeWine announced that he is establishing the Eliminating Racial Disparities in Infant Mortality Task Force. Members will work with local, state, and national leaders to identify needed changes to address Ohio’s racial disparities in infant mortality. With the goal of developing a statewide shared vision and strategy for reducing infant mortality rates and eliminating racial disparities by 2030, the Task Force will create actionable recommendations for interventions, performance and quality improvement, data collection, and policies to advise the Governor’s Office of Children’s Initiatives on improving Ohio’s investments and strategies in addressing racial inequities in birth outcomes.”“Ohio set the goal of reducing the number of infant deaths to 6.0 infant deaths per 1,000 live births for all babies nearly a decade ago. We have yet to even come close to achieving equity for our mothers, babies, and families of color,” said ODH Director Stephanie McCloud. “Black infants die at a rate nearly three times that of white infants. That disparity is amplified as we continue to see success in decreasing the white infant mortality rate, without seeing any significant change in the Black infant mortality rate. Things must change now in order to achieve our goal of eliminating racial disparities in infant mortality by 2030.”
The complete 2019 Ohio Infant Mortality Report, including data by county, is at https://odh.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odh/know-our-programs/infant-and-fetal-mortality/reports.