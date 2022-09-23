IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
ASSAULT: An inmate at the Lawrence County Jail was charged earlier this week with assault after another inmate said he was attacked while he was sleeping and another inmate hit and punched him.
ARREST: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Kenneth L. Kennedy Jr., 52, of the 1000 block of 3rd Street West, Huntington, on a felony warrant out of Boyd County and transported him to jail.
BURGLARY: An Ironton area woman reported last week that someone broke into her bedroom and stole jewelry valued from $400 to $1,000.
THEFT OF A FIREARM: A 78-year-old Proctorville area man reported earlier this week that someone stole a Smith & Wesson revolver valued at $600.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A couple from Muskegon, Michigan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence last week and transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 29-year-old Hurricane, West Virginia, area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence after a woman said he punched her in the face.
THEFT: A sheriff’s deputy cited a 52-year-old Huntington man into court on a misdemeanor theft charge after an alleged shoplifting call from Walmart in Fayette Township.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.