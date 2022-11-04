SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking public input for a proposed bridge replacement project on Ohio 243 in Lawrence County.
The bridge is located between Leatherwood Road (County Road 30) and Sutton-Mount Taber Ridge (Township Road 250) at the 10.8 mile post of Ohio 243. The bridge is located in a rural area of Fayette and Union townships.
The span was built in 1948. No homes or businesses will be removed by the project. The road is to be open while the project is underway, according to a news release.
The project is expected to be awarded July 1, 2023.
Written comments will be accepted through Nov. 7. Comments can be sent to Brandon Beck, ODOT District 9, environmental supervisor, 650 Eastern Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601, or via email at Brandon.Beck@dot.ohio.gov.
