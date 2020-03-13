IRONTON — The Alina Kiryayeva piano recital originally scheduled for the Ohio University Southern Riffe Rotunda has been moved to the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton, 201 N. 5th St., Ironton.
The concert is still scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
The concert’s location was moved because the Ohio University Southern campus, along with all Ohio University campuses, has closed to all activities amid the COVID-19 — or novel coronavirus — outbreak.
Kiryayeva, a Ukrainian-born virtuoso classical pianist who has performed on three continents, will perform the last performance on the Ironton Council for the Arts 2019-20 subscription concert series.
Admission is $10 and tickets are available at the door. Ohio University students are admitted free with ID.
Praised for her powerful command of the instrument, unique interpretations and clarity of sound, Kiryayeva captivates audiences with her profound philosophical insight and stage presence.
Kiryayeva performed her first solo recital at age 8 and her solo debut with an orchestra at age 11. She was the first place winner of the Senagillia International Competition in Italy and has also claimed top prizes in several international piano competitions in the U.S. She was honored by Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk with the State Award for Achievements in the Arts.
Kiryayeva is one of very few classical pianists who completed both bachelors and masters degrees at the Juilliard School on full scholarship. She has toured the Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, France, Germany, Austria, Holland, Italy, Japan, and the U.S. She has performed with numerous orchestras in the U.S. and abroad.
She is also an avid chamber musician, having collaborated with an array of esteemed artists. Her upcoming chamber music performances include appearances in the Steinway Series at the Smithsonian Museum and in the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.
In 2013, Kiryayeva released a solo album, “Sonatas,” which was featured on the 150th broadcast of Women in Music on CKWR radio in Ontario, Canada.