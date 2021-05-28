IRONTON — Ironton aLive and Studimo Productions have announced the Ironton Tuesday Summer Concert Series. The series is all set for a full season, and the schedule for June has been booked.
- June 1: City Heat
- June 8: Rod McNurllin
- June 15: Billy Cantrell
- June 22: Rodney Crisp and Traditional Country Band
- June 29: Down to the River
The free two-hour outdoor concerts start at 6:30 p.m. and are held at the Farmers Market Square in downtown Ironton.
“Bring a chair and the kids, it’s a family event,” Ironton aLive stated in a news release. “Come early and dine at one of Ironton’s fine restaurants. The schedule for July and August will be announced soon.”
The concerts are sponsored by Glockner Dealerships, Phillips Funeral Home, The Ironton Shake Shoppe, Little Caesars Pizza, Citizens Deposit Bank, Gold Street Auto Repair, Central Hardware, Perry Distributing of Ironton, Ironton Holiday Inn & Suites, Ironton TownPlace Suites, J&J Maintenance and Mi De-Con of Ironton.
“A big thank you to the sponsors for their community support,” Ironton aLive stated.