IRONTON — Ironton aLive is working within the guidelines of COVID-19 to continue a tradition that — much like Black Friday does for the big box stores — can help local businesses end the year in the black.
Ironton aLive is once again teaming up with American Express to conduct Small Business Saturday in Ironton on Saturday, Nov. 28. Flyers containing coupons will be distributed to participating businesses and were in the Ironton Tribune Thanksgiving edition.
“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will have some new twists but will continue to focus on shopping local,” Ironton aLive stated in a news release. “Many of the businesses will have their doors open and some will also be selling through their websites and social media pages. When you see their posts or live sales, please share to help get the word out. They will greatly appreciate it!”
Ironton aLive has also moved its Ironton Bucks program to an online format.
Here’s how it works:
When you see the coupons for participating businesses posted at www.facebook.com/irontonalive, like, comment, and share for a chance to win Ironton Bucks. Ironton Bucks are bucks that can only be spent at participating Ironton businesses. They make great gifts so that the money stays local. If you’d like to purchase Ironton Bucks, contact samheighton@irontonalive.com.
The rules:
1. One entry per coupon (must do all three — like, comment, and share on Facebook)
2. There will be three winners: $300 1st place; $200 2nd place; and $100 3rd place.
3. The winners will receive messages via Facebook and will have 48 hours to respond or a new winner will be drawn.
The three winners will be determined using software that randomly chooses from the names entered into its database. The more digital coupons you like, comment, and share, the more chances you have to win.