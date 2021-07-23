The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Derick Fisher

Derick Fisher

 Submitted

COLUMBUS — Ironton attorney Frederick “Derick” C. Fisher began his second, three-year term on the Ohio State Bar Association Board of Governors on July 1, according to a news release.

Fisher was re-elected by fellow attorneys to represent OSBA District 8, which includes Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton counties.

Fisher is a partner at McCown & Fisher, LPA in Ironton, where he practices in domestic, business and property law. He is a magistrate in the Village of Hanging Rock and the Village of Proctorville. Fisher also serves as legal counsel for the Lawrence County Department of Job and Family Services child support division, the Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation and the Village of Coal Grove.

He received his undergraduate degree from Ohio University and his law degree from Capital University Law School.

The OSBA Board of Governors is a 24-member volunteer body that manages the association’s business affairs, sets policy, reviews pending legislation and conducts business on behalf of the members of the OSBA.

About the Ohio State Bar Association

The Ohio State Bar Association, founded in 1880, is a voluntary association representing approximately 26,000 members of the bench and bar of Ohio. Through its activities and the activities of its related organizations, the OSBA serves both its members and the public by promoting the highest standards in the practice of law and the administration of justice, according to the news release.

