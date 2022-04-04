IRONTON — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners voted last week to buy the former Eagles building at 621 S. 3rd St. for $475,000.
The building will be used to store about $2 million worth of voting machines for the county’s 84 precincts, according to Commissioner Freddie Hayes.
The voting machines will be moved to the building, which has central heating and air conditioning, Hayes said. The machines currently are stored at the former Lombard School in Ironton.
The board also is looking at another site for a new $32 million county jail after several residents objected to using the former Open Door School property off Lorain Street in South Ironton, Hayes said.
The county already has received a $16.8 million grant providing county residents approve a half-percent increase in the county’s sales tax. The issue has been placed on the ballot for the primary election this spring. However, officials in Columbus can’t agree on voting districts based on the 2020 census.
Ohio voters several years ago voted to make the districts more fair and less gerrymandered in favor of the Republicans. The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected recent Republican plans for voting districts in state and federal races.
Meanwhile, the commissioners signed a contract between the County Department of Job and Family Services and the county Juvenile Court for $118,433.81 and between the county Department of Job and Family Services and Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for $112,096.
Both contracts are retroactive to Jan. 1 and run through Dec. 31, 2022.
Next week’s commissioners meeting has been canceled. The next regular board meeting is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 12.
