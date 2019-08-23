Courtesy of Pat McCoy
President, Ironton Council for the Arts
The Ironton Council for the Arts 2019-20 Subscription Concert Series includes seven diverse and dynamic instrumental and vocal performances from September 2019 through March 2020. Performers range from local musicians to those who have garnered national and international acclaim. Season tickets are $40, individual concert tickets are $10, and may be purchased at the door. Ohio University students are admitted free with ID.
JL Fulks
The first performance is 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, in the Ohio University Southern Riffe Rotunda featuring award-winning blues artist JL Fulks and his trio (bass, drums). Fulks, who is based out of Nashville, is a Berklee College of Music alum who has shared the stage and opened for such names as: Johnny Winter, the Atlanta Rhythm Section, Matt Schofield, world-renowned harmonica player Brandon Santini, and many more. In 2016, Fulks and his blues trio won South Florida's Regional Blues Challenge and made it to the semifinals at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee. Fulks won Blues Song of The Year and performed the winning song at the Tucker Theater in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, for the 2016 IMEA Awards. In 2018, Fulks won two International Music & Entertainment Awards: Blues Artist of The Year & Music Video of The Year (The Way She Makes Me Feel). Learn more at jlfulks.com.
Casey Kelly and Leslie Ellis
Casey Kelly and Leslie Ellis will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, in Ohio University Southern's Bowman Auditorium. Multi-instrumentalist and Grammy nominated songwriter Casey Kelly, began his career as a Rock-n-Roll recording artist for Elektra Records, touring with Loggins & Messina, Poco, and the Beach Boys. He became one of the biggest songwriters in Nashville with hits like "Anyone Who Isn't Me Tonight" (Kenny Rogers and Dottie West), "Soon" (Tanya Tucker), and George Strait's iconic signature standard, "The Cowboy Rides Away." Grammy award-winning vocalist Leslie Ellis became a sought-after studio singer and in 1998 won a Grammy award for singing with Celine Dion on "My Heart Will Go On" from Titanic. Learn more at https://kellyandellis.com.
Ken & Brad Kolodner
At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, in Ohio University Southern's Bowman Auditorium, the dynamic father-son duo Ken & Brad Kolodner weave together a captivating soundscape on hammered dulcimer, banjo and fiddles pushing the boundaries of the old-time tradition into uncharted territory. Regarded as one of the most influential hammered dulcimer players and old-time fiddlers in North America, Baltimore's Ken Kolodner has joined forces with his son Brad Kolodner, a rising star in the clawhammer banjo world. Among Ken Kolodner's many credits are a featured solo in an Emmy-nominated CBS-TV Christmas special and being the first and only U.S. player to be invited to play at the International Hackbrett Festival in Germany along with the world's best players. Rachel Eddy (fiddle, banjo, guitar, vocals) joins the Kolodners for this performance. Visit www.kenandbrad.com.
D.M. Davis Choirs
The D.M. Davis Choirs from Jackson, Ohio, will perform seasonal music and holiday favorites at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, in the Ironton High School auditorium. The D.M. Davis Male Voice Choir was established in Jackson in 2009 while the Women's Choir was founded in 2015. Membership is by invitation only, with each member expected to attend regular practices once each week. Musical renditions vary from Barbershop to Gospel to Glee Club style; from comedy to serious; from love songs to patriotic to religious. Some of the members of the D.M. Davis Women's Choir have spouses or other family connections to the men's choir, others are members of various church choirs or have performed in other community choirs, and still others' only qualification is a love of singing.Visit http://southernhillsartscouncil.com/classes/d-m-davis-voice-choirs/.
Capital Duo
Friday, Jan. 17 showcases the Capital Duo from Albany, New York, in the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton sanctuary. The duo features Hilary Walther Cumming, violin, and husband Duncan J. Cumming, piano. They are on the faculty of SUNY-Albany and are members of the Trio in Residence (the Capital Trio). The couple has performed live on public radio as well as in recitals in the United States from Maine to Florida. They have also presented concerts in England, France, and Switzerland. Visit http://duncanjcumming.com.
The Ohio University Jazz Ensemble
The Ohio University Jazz Ensemble will perform on Saturday, Feb. 15, in Ohio University Southern's Riffe Rotunda. The ensemble is part of the jazz performance experience at Ohio University and covers a wide array of repertoire. Concerts on and off-campus tours, and consistent contact with guest artists provide students with a variety of performance opportunities. The highlight of the academic year is the annual Athens Jazz Festival in April, which features acclaimed guest artists, student performances, OU jazz faculty performances, and Athens-based ensembles performing in concerts, clubs, and informal jam sessions throughout the week. Visit www.ohioschoolofmusic.com/jazz/.
Alina Kiryayeva
The 2019-20 concert concludes with a performance by concert pianist extraordinaire Alina Kiryayeva from New York. She will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, in Ohio University Southern's Riffe Rotunda. She is a Ukrainian-born virtuoso classical pianist who has performed on three continents. She was the First Prize winner of the Senagillia International Competition in Italy and has also claimed top prizes in several international piano competitions in the U.S. Alina was honored by the Ukrainian President, Leonid Kravchuk, with the State Award for Achievements in the Arts. Visit www.alinakiryayeva.com.