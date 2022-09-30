IRONTON — The Ironton Council for the Arts has again enlisted the services of seasoned, well-respected professional musicians as well as local dancers for the upcoming 2022-23 subscription concert series, which showcases high quality, educational, and entertaining programming at a reasonable price.
This season features six performances held at the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton and the Ironton High School Auditorium between October 2022 and April 2023. All performers hail from the Appalachian regions of Ohio, Kentucky and New York. Both the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton and Ironton High School are handicap accessible.
Season tickets for the six Ironton Council for the Arts performances are $50; individual concert tickets are $15. Both season tickets and single-concert tickets may be purchased at each performance or by contacting Mary Jo Graham at 304-617-1977/mjgraham@zoominternet.net or Pat McCoy at 740-547-6446/pmccoy73@hotmail.com.
The Ironton Council for the Arts would like to thank the Ohio Arts Council for awarding the council their first-ever Art Start grant, which will assist with deferring performance fees and operating expenses for the 2022-23 concert season.
Saxton’s Cornet Band
The first performance of the 2022-23 concert season is at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, at the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton and features Saxton’s Cornet Band, a Civil War-era brass band from Frankfort, Kentucky.
Saxton’s Cornet Band recreates the sounds, appearance, and conduct of brass bands during the Victorian era from the Civil War to the turn of the century. Their programs are full of energy and are very entertaining both musically and visually. The performance is a complete, historically accurate concert experience from the mid-to-late 19th century, complete with dramatic readings and period humor in addition to the excellent music.
They have performed internationally, for the inauguration of President George W. Bush and for the National Park Service at sites around the country including Gettysburg National Military Park. They were featured in the Turner films “Gettysburg” and “The Day Lincoln Was Shot” (saxtonscornetband.net).
No Tools Loaned
No Tools Loaned, also from Frankfort, Kentucky, will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton.
The band appears frequently at popular bluegrass/folk festivals in and around Kentucky and adjoining states. Their unique mix of original songs, hot new bluegrass tunes, classic rock and folk ballads and western swing numbers puts a fresh face on the traditional bluegrass sound (Ky.gov).
D.M. Davis Men’s and Women’s Choirs
The Ironton Council for the Arts’ annual Christmas concert will feature The D.M. Davis Men’s and Women’s Choirs from Jackson, Ohio, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, in the Ironton High School Auditorium.
They will perform traditional seasonal Christmas holiday favorites. Musical renditions vary from barbershop to gospel to glee-club style; from comedy to serious; from love songs to patriotic to religious (southernhillsartscouncil.com/classes/d-m-davis-voice-choirs/).
Dave Ruch
Dave Ruch, a Buffalo, New York-based American performer and teaching artist, will perform at the First Presbyterian Church in Ironton at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Ruch is a full-time performer, artist teacher and researcher of historical and traditional music whose work has been featured on American Public Media, in Emmy Award-winning documentaries, and on stages across North America and the U.K.
Ruch delights audiences with authentic songs and stories from the people who built and settled our communities — farmers, domestic, lumbermen, fiddlers, women, soldiers, children, immigrants, sailors, native Americans, canallers, and more. His Ironton performance, titled “Dead Roots,” explores the folk, blues, Appalachian, and jug band music that inspired and became the music of the Grateful Dead (daveruch.com).
The Moron Brothers
The Moron Brothers from Nicholasville, Kentucky, will perform at the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.
Clad in overalls and playing guitar, banjo, and fiddle, these “brothers” are talented, accomplished, and well-respected bluegrass musicians combining music, comedy, and faith in their own songs and those of their ancestors. They write 60% of their own funny and imaginative material. Their music takes them to 60-90 events and bluegrass festivals every year (bluegrassireland.blogspot.com/2014/05/the-moron-brothers-genuine-article.html).
Ashland Youth Ballet
The 2022-23 concert season concludes with the Ashland Regional Dance Theatre’s Ashland Youth Ballet, who will perform in the Ironton High School Auditorium at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.
The Ashland Regional Dance Theatre, LLC (ARDT) provides instruction in the art of dance through a variety of dance disciplines and fitness training. From toddlers to teens to adults, the staff leads students through an age-appropriate and skill level-based curriculum that follows the current trends in class and performance training. Serious students are encouraged to audition for the Ashland Youth Ballet. The ARDT Honors Program consists of four levels of dancers who commit to an enhanced class schedule and competition opportunities. The dancers serve as our studio’s “ambassadors.” The studio has instructed many state and national competitors (danceardt.com/about-program/).
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.