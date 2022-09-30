The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IRONTON — The Ironton Council for the Arts has again enlisted the services of seasoned, well-respected professional musicians as well as local dancers for the upcoming 2022-23 subscription concert series, which showcases high quality, educational, and entertaining programming at a reasonable price.

This season features six performances held at the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton and the Ironton High School Auditorium between October 2022 and April 2023. All performers hail from the Appalachian regions of Ohio, Kentucky and New York. Both the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton and Ironton High School are handicap accessible.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.