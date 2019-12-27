IRONTON — A drug court established by Ironton Municipal Judge Kevin J. Waldo has been certified by the Ohio Supreme Court.
“The certification gives us credibility,” Waldo said. “It shows what we’re doing is working.”
The Second Chance Drug Court Recovery Program in Ironton Municipal Court was established last year, he said. It was one of the things he pushed for when he was elected in the fall of 2017. The certification will allow the drug court to seek state and federal funding to support the program, Waldo said.
His office is seeking a $25,000 grant for a part-time employee for the drug court, Waldo said. Bobbi Dickess administers the drug court.
“The goal is to get them in treatment, get them back on their feet,” he said.
“We’ve created an atmosphere where these folks can get better,” Waldo said. “It’s the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done. The goal is to help people. We have more than 50 people in treatment programs right now.”
“We’ve graduated about a dozen people” from drug court, Waldo said. “We’ve had some failures. Not everyone wants treatment.”
Waldo holds the drug court weekly at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The state Supreme Court sent a representative down to check on the drug court in October. “We made a few tweaks,” he said. “Ninety-five percent of the cases we deal with involve drugs.”
The program works to get people jobs, he said. “We may have to get them driver’s licenses so they can work,” Waldo said. “We can get them resumes and clothes for job interviews.”
The goal is to help people with chemical dependency issues to work toward improving their quality of life, he said. “We want to get people the treatment and skills they need to live a sober, productive and positive lifestyle,” he said.